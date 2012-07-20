Researchers Believe They May Have Discovered Mona Lisa's Final Resting Place

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

travelling to Florence, Italy, is like going to a Renaissance art museum the size of a small city. So, it shouldn’t be to startling to hear that the woman in the world’s most famous painting, Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa”, may have been laid to rest in Firenze. Now, archaeologists and scientists are trying to find out if this truly is the case.The subject of Mona Lisa is widely agreed upon as being Lisa Gherardini, the wife of a wealthy Florentine silk merchant. While her identity is established, the location of her remains is still a mystery. But, after archaeologists began digging into the soil under the chapel of the Convent of St. Ursula, they started finding bones which could be Gherardini’s. Thus far, the bones have been extracted and are scheduled to be tested for DNA and radiocarbon dating, reports the Times of India.



DNA from the bones will be compared to the bones of two of Gherardini’s sons. Earlier, bones thought to be Gherardini’s were discovered but after conducting radioactive dating, were found to be 200 years older than the remains of Gherardini’s would have been, reports ABC News. Gherardini died on July 15th, 1542, at the age of 63.

While many in the archaeology and art history world are excited about this possible discovery, not everyone shares the same sentiment.

Italian princesses Natalia and Irina Strozzi, Gherardini’s ancestors and members of one of Florence’s oldest noble families, think the whole escapade is a fruitless endeavour, calling it “an inappropriate and sacrilegious act”, in a 2011 Telegraph article.

“What difference would finding her remains make to the allure of Leonardo’s painting?”, Natalia said.

