A mum was desperate to see her best friends, so they all met in the trunks of their minivans in an empty parking lot

Katherine Kaylor Katherine Kaylor, a Minnesota mother of three, came up with a way to meet up with her friends, while maintaining social distancing.

To help slow the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic, people across the world are practicing social distancing, which means avoiding social gatherings.

Katherine Kaylor, a mum of three who lives in Minnesota, was missing her close group of friends, especially while facing new challenges amid the pandemic.

Kaylor met up with four of her pals for coffee one morning in an empty parking lot and each one sat in the trunks of their minivans to maintain six feet of distance from one another.

Before the coronavirus hit, spending time with her best friends was a regular part of Katherine Kaylor’s routine. The tight-knit group of Minnesota mothers often got together for brunch, coffee, and playdates with their children.

But once schools and nonessential businesses across the state started to close last month, the group was relegated to communicating through video chat and group texts. But the added stress of suddenly working from home with children in tow, homeschooling, and worrying about a global pandemic made Kaylor miss seeing her friends in person.

On Friday, the group got together for their usual 7 a.m. coffee date – just not at their usual meetup spot. Five of the friends met in an empty parking lot near a local park, and each of the mums sat perched in the trunks of their minivans, wrapped in blankets, six feet apart from one another.

They caught up for about two hours, advising each other on the new challenges they’re facing, and lightened the mood by sharing some of the online deals they recently found.

“We were missing that face-to-face interaction to keep us on level ground,” Kaylor told Insider. “Seeing people’s faces in person makes a huge difference, especially when it’s people that you see multiple times a week and rely on for your sanity.”

Katherine Kaylor Now that there is a shelter in place mandate in effect in Minnesota, the friends will now only be able to communicate virtually.

Kaylor posted a couple of photos from the coffee klatch to Facebook and it resonated with friend groups all over. The post got 60,000 likes and was shared more than 400,000 times. In the post, Kaylor noted that in times of high stress, “you find a time to ditch all the kids, so you can meet in an empty parking lot with your friends.”

The women were grateful that they got together when they did. Later that day, Minnesota implemented a shelter in place mandate, which means the crew will have to settle for only seeing each other virtually for a while. However they get together, Kaylor is thankful she can lean on her pals during this challenging time.

“It’s important to be able to express your emotions to somebody that knows you well,” Kaylor said, “and understands your situation.”

