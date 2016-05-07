Mums are finding a new way to gracefully work out with their babies

Uma Mother is a yoga and meditation studio in Santa Monica, California, with classes designed to empower postpartum mothers. Its six-week “mama tribe” program features classes that include yoga, movement, music and meditation — as well as baby yoga and massage.

