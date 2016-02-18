Kroger has a game-changing new grocery service --  and mums are freaking out about it

Parents are raving about Kroger’s new online grocery ordering service.

The service, called ClickList, allows customers to order and purchase from a selection of 40,000 groceries online and then pick them up at a Kroger store.

Kroger employees will pack the groceries and load them into customers’ cars at a designated time. It costs $4.95 for regular orders and $7.99 for expedited orders.

Many customers are praising the service, with parents in particular calling it a game-changer. Articles and reviews of ClickList are popping up all over parenting and mum blogs.

“A few months ago I started to see my Facebook feed fill up with busy mums talking about how their life had been changed. Maybe you’ve heard of a little thing called Kroger ClickList?” one health blogger wrote last month. “I jumped on the bandwagon and tried it. And they are right. It is a game-changer!”

Customers with young children are highlighting the fact that they don’t have to leave their cars to get their groceries.

“I used Kroger Clicklist for the second time today,” Melodie Shrontz wrote on Kroger’s Facebook page. “Huge timesaver for the working mum, and no more dragging fighting kids through the grocery store.”

Audra Logan wrote, “Dear Kroger ClickList… You have changed my life. I don’t know if I’ll ever go in a grocery store again. OK maybe that’s exaggerating but with twins and 20-degree weather, having groceries brought to my car was awesome!!”

Online grocery ordering has been popular for years in the UK. But it has just started taking off in the US. About a quarter of consumers worldwide say they shop for groceries online, according to a 2015 Nielson study.

Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, started testing online grocery shopping in late 2014.

BB&T analyst Andrew Wolf said last year that the test was off to a “flying start” and “proving more popular than anticipated.”

ClickList is or will soon be available in cities including Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Murfeesburo, Tennessee, as well as central Virginia and central Indiana.

But Kroger will have some competition.

Walmart has been expanding tests of its own click-and-collect service for groceries, and AmazonFresh is experimenting with grocery delivery. Startups such as Good Eggs and Relay Foods are also trying to cash in on the trend.

