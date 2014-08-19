One Mum Created An App To Force Her Kids To Call Her Back

ABC13 Sharon Standifird is a mum on a mission.

Sharon Standifird was tired of her kids ignoring her phone calls. So she did what any worried mother would do: She created an app.

The Houstonian mum could not get her teenagers to return her calls, so she taught herself how to develop an app and came up with Ignore No More.

“We need to develop an app that just shuts their phone completely down and they can’t even use it,” Standifird told ABC13. “I got on the internet and I literally just started researching how to develop an app.”

Ignore No More is only available on Android, though Standifird is working on an iOS version, and it costs $US1.99. But once parents download it, they can literally take control of their kids apps by locking their phones until they return a call.

All parents have to do is tap their kid’s name and type in a code, and the child’s phone will immediately lock up until they call back their parent.

For Standifird, the app was an obvious answer to her problems. And having zero background in developing was just a minor setback. Having served in the Gulf War and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, learning how to create an app was no big deal for this supermom.

And while Standifird’s son may not be too happy about it, the app seems to be working pretty well.

“I do have to say that he responds to my texts and my calls a whole lot quicker than he used to,” Standifird said.

Here’s a screenshot of the Ignore No More app:

And this is what the kid’s phone will look like when it gets locked:

