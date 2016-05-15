New Yorkers love Momofuku's classy birthday cake that tastes just like Funfetti

Momofuku Milk Bar has managed to make a cake that looks like a rainbow dream and tastes like the Funfetti flavour you loved as a kid, all while using only the finest ingredients.

Don’t fret if you don’t live near one of the bakery’s seven locations — the famous cake can be shipped nationwide, or you can learn how to make it yourself.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss

