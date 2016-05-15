New Yorkers love Momofuku's classy birthday cake that tastes just like Funfetti

Momofuku Milk Bar has managed to make a cake that looks like a rainbow dream and tastes like the Funfetti flavour you loved as a kid, all while using only the finest ingredients.
Don’t fret if you don’t live near one of the bakery’s seven locations — the famous cake can be shipped nationwide, or you can learn how to make it yourself.
Written by Aly Weisman and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.