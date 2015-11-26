This croissant is stuffed with an entire Thanksgiving dinner

NYC’s Momofuku Milk Bar has figured out how to serve an entire Thanksgiving dinner in just a few bites.
Chef Christina Tosi’s latest creation is the Thanksgiving croissant.
It’s a glorious pastry made of stuffing-flavored bread and is filled with shredded turkey, homemade gravy, and cranberry sauce.
But how does it stack up to a home cooked holiday meal? We put the Thanksgiving croissant to the test.
Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Carl Mueller.
