This croissant is stuffed with an entire Thanksgiving dinner

NYC’s Momofuku Milk Bar has figured out how to serve an entire Thanksgiving dinner in just a few bites.

Chef Christina Tosi’s latest creation is the Thanksgiving croissant.

It’s a glorious pastry made of stuffing-flavored bread and is filled with shredded turkey, homemade gravy, and cranberry sauce.

But how does it stack up to a home cooked holiday meal? We put the Thanksgiving croissant to the test.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Carl Mueller.

