Momofuku Ssäm Bar Has A Mind-Blowing Steak Dinner

Perfecting steak usually requires a kind of singular dedication. The kind of dedication that makes it impossible for a restaurant to focus on anything else.

That is why it is rare to find a steak outside of a steakhouse with the transcendental capabilities that a peerless steak possesses (yes, we’ve thought about this a lot).

But of course, Momofuku Ssäm Bar is no regular restaurant. David Chang’s dedication to perfection in all things is well known all over the world. So when Business Insider found out that his East Village restaurant, Momofuku Ssäm Bar was launching a dry aged ribeye large format dinner, we had to try it.

Here’s how it works: Like many things that have to do with Momofuku making a reservation for this dinner requires patience. The meal is family style, feeding 3-6 people. Figure out your squad, fill out this online application, put down a deposit, and prepare to wait a few weeks before you can get a seat.

It will be well worth the $US244.97 (this includes tax, not tip).

Now, Momofuku is not a steakhouse experience. Wall Street, I’m sorry, but you will not have friendly white-clad waiters fluffing your sunshine-smelling linen napkins for you. The quarters are tighter. There’s little leg room.

That said, what banker can resist a dinner that their assistant has to schedule weeks in advance? Not one I’ve ever heard of.

The meal comes with a Caesar salad and fries. That’s it and that’s all you need. The steak comes from cows that have been humanely raised without anti-biotics. The meat is dry aged for a minimum of 50 days.

Business Insider Steak and condiments

Eat it rare. Maybe medium rare — cook it any more and you’re a Philistine.

The steak is served with the cap and exterior fat left on and a laundry list of condiments — beef jus, dry aged fat and brown butter roasting juices, red wine and shallot marmalade, béarnaise sauce and bacon ketchup.

It’s a great list (we especially recommend the wine and shallot marmalade, and obviously the bacon ketchup) but if it weren’t there, you’d never notice. The steak is perfect. It melts in your mouth with that rich, velvety flavour that only comes from well-cooked cow. You’d be hard pressed to find a better steak anywhere in Manhattan. (Yes, I realise what I just wrote and I don’t care.)

On top of all this, Momofuku’s steak dinner is an incredible deal. Throw a $US50-60 bottle of red on it, invite a full party of 6 (there’s more than enough to go around), and you’ll leave the place having spent less than $US80 a person. That’s highway robbery for a steak this memorable.

David Chang, thank you for caring.

