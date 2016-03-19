People can't stop Instagramming the perfect poached eggs at the Momofuku restaurant empire

The slow-poached egg is one of the staples of David Chang’s Momofuku restaurant empire. The eggs come out silky and delicious and beg to be mixed in with the rest of the dish. It’s no wonder that diners can’t resist pulling out their phones and taking Instagram videos before digging in.
Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Kristen Griffin.
