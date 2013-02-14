Momofuku Ko Is The Most Important Restaurant In America

Good luck getting past the door of Momofuku Ko

Bon Apetit has just released its picks for the most important restaurants in America, defined as “the restaurants that matter right now.”Momofuku Ko, the 12-seat East Village tasting counter known for its daring plates and sparse design, took the top spot.



What makes the restaurant so influential?

Bon Apetit’s “The Foodist” Andrew Knowlton explains:

What [restaurateur David] Chang did was put it all together and turn a tiny East Village storefront into the most important restaurant brand of the past decade—on his own terms. Momofuku is fun, unexpected, and full of attitude (too bad if you want something served “on the side”). The food avoids easy categories, and it is always evolving.

Chang opened Ko, the crown jewel of his Momofuku empire, back in 2008, making its place atop this list even more impressive. Five years is an eternity in the New York restaurant business, and not only has Ko managed to stay relevant, it’s still pushing culinary boundaries.

But if you manage to snag a counter seat through the restaurant’s notorious online reservations system, you can leave your camera at home. Ko, where dinner costs $125 a person, has taken a strong stance against foodie photography.

