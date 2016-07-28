Here's what diners think about the new 'bleeding' veggie burger at Momofuku

Impossible FoodThis is a veggie burger.
Impossible Foods, a startup that reportedly raised about $180 million
, created meat in a lab.
Now, this plant-based “meat” is making its way from lab to table, as it’s debuting at New York restaurant Momofuku Nishi in burger form.
Called the Impossible Burger, it is touted as a veggie burger that bleeds.
The burger debuted today, and people are lining up to get it.
Here’s what they have to say:
“Good texture, average tasting, but closest veggie approx to meat.”
“We loved it!”
“Tastes… like an average burger. Patty a little too thin and they overwhelmed it with sauce/toppings.”
“We’ve finally done it: vegetarian meat as good as the real thing. Pretty exciting.”
“Mmmmmm what a bloody good burger.” “It’s truly shocking how good it is.”
