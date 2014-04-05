NASDAQ STOCKS ARE CRATERING

The Dow and S&P 500 are down modestly.

But the Nasdaq is down a whopping 2.2%.

This is reflective of the ongoing “internal correction” out of the once high-flying momentum stocks and into more boring, yet stable large-cap stocks.

“All I’ll say is that you’d think investors would have learned from the Tech bubble and housing bubble, but I guess they were just dying to touch the hot stove once again,” said Rich Bernstein in a recent email to Business Insider. “Now they’re getting burned.”

Intuitive Surgical is down 5.6%.

Amazon.com is down 3.9%.

Netflix is down 4.4%.

Priceline.com is down 3.2%.

Google is down 3.4%.

Facebook is down 2.8%.

The once-red-hot biotech sector is down 2.4%. Below is a one-month look at the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) and the S&P 500

