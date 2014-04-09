The Bruised-Up Momentum Stocks Are Bouncing Back

In an otherwise uneventful day in the stock markets, it’s worth noting that the battered momentum stocks are bouncing today.

Amazon.com is up 3.1%, Google’s up 3.0 %, Netflix is up 2.8%, and Facebook is up 2.4%.

These high-beta names are leading the Nasdaq higher by 0.9%.

This compares to the Dow and S&P 500, which are up 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Still, the Nasdaq is down 5.9% from its high just a month ago. Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook also continue to be well off of their highs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.