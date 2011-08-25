Momentum Investing 101: Here is a List of August's Golden Cross Winners

(List compiled by Becca Lipman)



If a stock’s 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day moving average, it’s called a “Golden Cross” signal. This is typically seen as a bullish signal. (The market averages are the average price of the stock over the given time period.)

All of the stocks mentioned here have recently seen their 50-day moving average cross above their 200-day moving average.

To control the quality of the list, we’ve only focused on stocks with market caps above $300M.

Given the recent volatiles in the market, the “Golden Cross” can say a lot about a company’s ability to handle market disturbances.

Although this is a very basic way to find uptrending companies, it can be a very valuable starting point for your own analysis.

The top 10 are sorted by market cap.

1. Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. (PPDI): Medical Laboratories & Research Industry. Market cap of $3.54B. Current price at $31.12. The stock is currently 11.06% above its 50-day MA and 11.86% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 36.91% over the last year.

2. Transatlantic Holdings Inc. (TRH): Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. Market cap of $3.10B. Current price at $49.64. The stock is currently -0.36% above its 50-day MA and 0.07% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 5.17% over the last year.

3. Emdeon Inc. (EM): Business Services Industry. Market cap of $2.16B. Current price at $18.62. The stock is currently 24.58% above its 50-day MA and 26.33% above its 200-day MA. The stock has had a good month, gaining 41.27%.

4. Alexander’s Inc. (ALX): REIT Industry. Market cap of $2.14B. Current price at $419.2. The stock is currently 5.56% above its 50-day MA and 5.79% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 39.53% over the last year.

5. L-1 Identity Solutions Inc. (ID): Security & Protection Services Industry. Market cap of $1.09B. Current price at $12. The stock is currently 1.25% above its 50-day MA and 2.19% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 33.78% over the last year.

6. Stepan Company (SCL): Cleaning Products Industry. Market cap of $759.26M. Current price at $74.73. The stock is currently 3.24% above its 50-day MA and 4.84% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 35.18% over the last year.

7. SFN Group, Inc. (SFN): Staffing & Outsourcing Services Industry. Market cap of $684.95M. Current price at $13.97. The stock is currently 21.15% above its 50-day MA and 24.42% above its 200-day MA. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.4). The stock has gained 149.91% over the last year.

8. American States Water Company (AWR): Water Utilities Industry. Market cap of $656.04M. Current price at $35.12. The stock is currently 3.19% above its 50-day MA and 3.57% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 9.61% over the last year.

9. Stonemor Partners LP (STON): Personal Services Industry. Market cap of $557.67M. Current price at $28.82. The stock is currently 5.92% above its 50-day MA and 6.73% above its 200-day MA. The stock has gained 28.83% over the last year.

10. M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW): Business Services Industry. Market cap of $428.55M. Current price at $22.17. The stock is currently -9.32% above its 50-day MA and -7.7% above its 200-day MA. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 11.92%.

