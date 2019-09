Photo: Nikkei.com

After today’s drawish kind of outcome to US markets, the momentum is sputtering.We’re not talking to a huge degree, mind you, but the Nikkei is down, as are US futures.



The Euro is slipping a bit, too, though it’s still close to $1.23.

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.