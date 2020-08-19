Momenta Pharmaceuticals spikes 70% after agreeing to $6.5 billion Johnson & Johnson takeover

picture alliance/Getty Images A biotech lab.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals surged as much as 70% in early Wednesday trading after reaching an agreement to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson.

The deal values Momenta at $US52.50 per share, a 70.4% premium to its Wednesday close. The acquisition will cost Johnson & Johnson $US6.5 billion in total.

Momenta expects the takeover to close in the second half of 2020.

Johnson & Johnson will gain full rights to Momenta’s nipocalimab drug. The therapy will give its Janssen arm the opportunity to reach far more patients with autoimmune diseases, Johnson & Johnson said in a press release.

Johnson & Johnson traded slightly higher on the news.

Nipocalimab aims to target diseases that lead the body’s own immune system to attack other cells. Johnson & Johnson “is the right company” to advance such autoimmune drugs, Momenta CEO Craig Wheeler said.

Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners will serve as Momenta’s financial advisers in the deal, with Latham & Watkins acting as legal counsel.

Momenta closed at $US30.81 per share on Tuesday, up 61% year-to-date.



