See the moment Prime Minister Theresa May was evacuated from Parliament

Footage has emerged of the Prime Minister Theresa May being evacuated from Parliament after Wednesday’s terror attack by Khalid Masood.

The video, shot from above the parking lot where the prime minister was escorted to her car, was obtained by the Sun newspaper.

The Sun Theresa May being evacuated.

May is seen being ushered toward her car by at least six bodyguards, some of whom are heavily armed.

For a moment the prime minister seems to be headed in the wrong direction before being redirected toward the car by security.

At the end of the video, one of the bodyguards seems to delay the car from driving off.

Masood attacked and killed PC Keith Palmer inside the grounds of Parliament after he ploughed into the crowds on Westminster bridge with a 4×4 vehicle.

Five people, including the attacker, have now died as a result of the attack and dozens were injured with many still in critical condition.

More from Business Insider UK:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Watch Trump surprise the first White House tour group



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.