A mum wrote the best tardy note explaining why her teen daughter was late to school

Facebook/Nicole Poppic Honesty is the best policy.

Being a teenager is tough. The only thing tougher? Being a teenager’s parent.

For proof, we present this brutally honest note from California mother Nicole Poppic, written after her daughter Cara failed to wake up for school on time, 12News reports. Poppic penned the note on September 6 and posted to Facebook, where it was shared more than 30,000 times. (Note the sassy sunglasses emoji in the caption.)

PostbyNicole Poppic.

Here’s the full text:

To whom it may concern: Cara is tardy this morning as a result of a condition known as teenage-ism. Adolescents across our great nation are afflicted, and there is no known cure. Symptoms are multitudinous, but this particular morning, she suffered from an inability to remove herself from her bed, and also felt the need to talk back to her birth-giver. She seems to be recovering her senses after watching her cell phone fly out the car window. Please call me if there is another flare-up. Thank you, Nicole Poppic

We’re guessing Cara learned her lesson.

A few days and an avalanche of Facebook comments later, Poppic shared a sweet follow-up post:

“While Cara and I have our moments of frustration (just like any other parent/teen combo), we are really very close,” she wrote. “She understands my sense of humour and she even laughed about the note herself a couple days later. It was simply a way to add a splash of humour to a very stressful morning.”

NOW WATCH: Why hitting the snooze button is the worst thing you can do in the morning



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.