A mum wrote a heartwarming Facebook post about her daughter with Down syndrome

Pamela De Almeida is used to people staring at her daughter Sophia, 1, who has Down syndrome.

So when she noticed a man approaching her and Sophia while they sat at a Tim Horton’s, she wasn’t too thrilled. But the interaction was nothing like she predicted.

The man told De Almeida that he’d recently heard a story of a mother who kept her baby even though it had been born with a major disability. “The point is, you never know a person’s impact on the world,” the man said. “You can never know what a person is able to do unless you give them a chance.”

Before the man turned to leave, he spoke one more time: “You are a beautiful person,” he said. “Your daughter is beautiful. Congratulations!”

De Almeida began to cry, and was so moved by the act of kindness that she wrote a post on her Facebook photography page Slice of Life.

“I made the page mostly for friends and family. I wanted everyone to see what an amazing little girl she is,” De Almeida told INSIDER in an email. “Those born with Down syndrome are just like everyone else. They have value and purpose just like all people.”

