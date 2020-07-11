A mum says her employer fired her because her kids made noise while she was working from home

Good Morning America/YouTube Drisana Rios in an interview with ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ about her lawsuit.

A mother of two is saying she was fired because her male supervisor felt she was “unprofessional” for not keeping her children quit while working from home, she told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The former account executive has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wrongful termination.

Americans believe women face more pressure than men to be an involved parent, according to a Pew Research Centre report from last year. The pandemic may have made this a greater challenge.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A woman in San Diego is suing her former employer, saying she was fired after notifying her company that her male supervisor disapproved of her for taking care of her kids while working at home during the pandemic.

Drisana Rios, a former account executive at the insurance brokerage firm HUB International, and mother to a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, was unable to set up alternative child care, she said in the lawsuit. She said she was able to juggle her parenting and work responsibilities to fulfil her professional duties, telling the New York Times that she had worked “harder than I ever have in my entire career.”

Rios said her direct supervisor, a man, was the only person with complaints. She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he called her “unprofessional” for letting her kids be heard on phone calls with clients. She also told KGTV that he “would purposely overlap schedules” to make it difficult for her to do both childcare and work.

“I said, ‘Do you want me to lock my kids in the room? My one-year-old in the room? Do you want me to do that?’ And… he responded and said, ‘Figure it out,'” Rios told KGTV.

Rios said took her complaints to her former employer’s human resources department, but was let go on June 2, with the company citing reduced revenue from the pandemic as a reason.

She’s now filed a lawsuit against HUB International, alleging gender discrimination, retaliation, harassment, and wrongful termination.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment on Rios’s allegations, citing pending litigation, but said that “HUB is proud to have successfully transitioned 90% of its 12,000+ employees to working remotely from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since the pandemic, parents have faced many challenges while juggling parental and professional responsibilities.

In a survey conducted in April by the National for the Education of Young Children, nearly half of survey respondents reported that their childcare centre is completely closed and only three-per cent of programs that remained were operating without modified restrictions.

But even before the pandemic, mothers have rarely been strangers to the struggles of balancing their role as a parent and an employee. According to a Pew Research Centre report from last year, approximately a quarter of mums are raising children on their own and eighty-per cent of American adults “say women face women a lot of pressure to be an involved parent,” contrasting with only 50-per cent that say that men face the same challenges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.