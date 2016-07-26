A woman took herself out after a Tinder date stood her up

Facebook/Laura Adora Laura Bull took herself out on the date of a lifetime.

When Laura Bull, 31, was stood up by her third Tinder date in a row, she didn’t despair — she simply took herself out instead. The nurse and mother of two from Queensland, Australia, documented her solo date with a series of photos on Facebook, the Daily Mail reports.

“Was meant to go on a date today and the guy cancelled at the last moment,” Bull wrote in her first post. “So what did I do? Put on a pretty dress…and took myself on a date.”

She started with lunch, followed by a stop in a park to listen to live music.

PostbyLaura Adora.

Then, she took a barefoot walk along the beaches of Noosa National Park.

And after catching a romantic sunset…

…she finished the night with dinner, beer, and ice cream for one.

“I had heaps of fun,” Bull wrote in her final post of the evening. “Just because you get stood up…don’t be disappointed, take yourself on your own adventure. Enjoy some you time because you are wonderful!”

She’s also decided to take a break from Tinder and other dating apps. “When it comes to dating again, I think I will stick to meeting people the old fashioned way for now,” she told the Daily Mail.

See the entire photo album from Bull’s date right here.

