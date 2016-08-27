This baby has no idea she's part of elaborate photoshoots while she naps

Four-month old Joey Marie Choi is Instagram famous for her costumed photoshoots — but she doesn’t even know it.

That’s because her mum, LA-based photographer Laura Izumikawa Choi, snaps photos of her only when she’s napping. She’s been dressed up as Beyoncé, the Statue of Liberty, Rosie the Riveter, George of the Jungle, and more — all while fast asleep.

“Because Joey slept so deeply, I thought it’d be fun adding little props on her just to send some hilarious pictures to our parents,” Laura told the Huffington Post. “It was a way to memorialise her growth and little milestones.”

Here are some of Joey’s cutest dress-up photos so far:

Here's little Joey as Paul Bunyan. She also makes an adorable Pikachu. She may not know it yet, but she's a huge fan of Jon Snow from 'Game of Thrones.' Maybe she's dreaming of flying the Millennium Falcon like Han Solo in 'Star Wars.' She'll fix your iPhone ... just as soon as she's done with this nap. And here she is as Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid.' See more of Joey's adorable nap time photos by following her mum, Laura Izumikawa Choi, on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.