A mum couldn't choose between Halloween costumes for her baby son so she decided to dress him up every day in October

Courtesy of Erica Allen Erica Allen dressed her son as the Chick-fil-A cow and as a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese. That costume took her 2 minutes and $US3 to make, she said.

Erica Allen couldn’t decide between four costumes for her baby boy, Cairo, so she chose all of them.

Then she had an idea – she would dress him up in a different adorable Halloween costume every day in October.

Baby Cairo dressed as everything from a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese to the Chick-fil-A cow and Woody from “Toy Story,” and you’ll never see anything cuter.

When Erica Allen was trying to decide on a Halloween costume for her son, Cairo, she was overwhelmed by how many adorable options were out there. Before long, what started out as four costumes soon became 31 – one for each day in October to celebrate his very first Halloween.

“People thought it was crazy that I wanted to dress him up every day,” Allen, from Baytown, Texas, told Insider. “But when somebody tells me no, I’m gonna do it.”

Cairo dressed in costumes including the Chick-fil-A cow, a UPS delivery driver, and a box of Kraft Mac & Cheese.

And when a friend of Allen’s posted about Cairo’s costumes online, the internet took notice: Her post received nearly 100,000 shares. Allen has also since posted the photos to Instagram.

She told Insider that despite not having any sewing or costume-making experience, she made seven of the costumes herself – and many of them didn’t take much time or money. The other costumes came from Marshalls, Target, and Amazon.

“The Kraft Mac & Cheese box took me about 20 minutes to make and it only cost me $US3 using supplies from Dollar Tree,” she told Insider. “I just put all my love and energy into my children. … People have always told me I’m creative. Reading all the comments saying, ‘Wow, she’s amazing, I wish I could do that,’ I’m starting to believe what everybody is saying.”

Keep scrolling to see every adorable costume from each day of the month.

On day one, Cairo dressed as an adorable skunk.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 1.

Next, he was a firefighter.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 2.

Cairo looked adorable as a Dalmatian puppy.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 3.

He also looked cute as a button in this baby shark costume.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 4.

His mum, Erica, got super creative with this Chick-fil-A “Eat Mor Chikin” cow costume.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 5.

Cairo is possibly the cutest dragon we’ve ever seen.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 6.

He looks particularly proud of this one.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 7.

Sheriff Woody, reporting for duty.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 8.

This baby chef costume is perfect — all the way down to the tiny pots and pans.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 9.

Cairo dressed as a Teddy Graham.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 10.

Allen also dressed her son up as a tiny UPS delivery driver, complete with a tiny parcel and truck.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 11.

Cairo might be the cutest trick-or-treater skeleton we’ve ever seen.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 12.

Forget Cup Noodles, Cairo’s costume says “Cute Noodles.”

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 13.

Allen said the wig is made with yarn and took an hour to make.

This baby elephant costume is too adorable for words.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 14.

He’s the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 15.

“Welcome to Whataburger, can I take your order?”

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 16.

Allen dressed up her son as a baby sailor for the 17th day of the month.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 17.

This is one sweet baby.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 18.

Cairo dressed as a baby bat is too cute to handle.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 19.

His Pillsbury Doughboy was a creative but simple idea.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 20.

Class is in session with this adorable baby nerd costume.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 21.

Cairo also dressed as a baby astronaut.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 22.

Allen made the hat and the rest of the costume came from Amazon.

Here’s another sweet costume — a Reese’s Cup!

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 23.

Here’s Cairo as a loveable hedgehog.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 24.

Cairo chatted with his Sesame Street friends while dressed as the Cookie Monster.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 25.

What can’t this baby do?

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 26.

This banana costume is too cute … especially when you notice Cairo is basically the same size as the bunch of bananas.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 27.

This is probably the least fearsome lion we’ve ever seen.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 28.

Allen’s favourite — and Cairo’s as well — was this Kraft Mac & Cheese costume.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 29.

“He was giving me so many kisses, and he was laughing so much,” Allen said.

Cairo looked sweet in this gumball machine costume.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 30.

Allen made the costume in under 20 minutes.

For the very last day, Allen got help with making this epic Cabbage Patch Kids costume, complete with a certificate and box.

Courtesy of Erica Allen October 31.

When asked about whether Allen will continue the tradition, she said she doesn’t see why not. Hopefully next year, we’ll have a brand new crop of creative costumes from baby Cairo.

