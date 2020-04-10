A 6 year-old was sad she couldn't be close to her grandfather, so now they have dance battles from across the street

Barcroft Media / Contributor / Getty Images

6-year-old Kira Neely has been missing spending time with her grandfather, who lives across the street from her Nashville, Tennessee home.

To get in some quality time with her grandfather, Kira came up with the idea to have a socially distanced dance battle with him.

Kira’s mum shared a sweet video of the dance-off on Facebook, where it quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments.

For 6-year-old Kira Neely, who is especially close to her grandparents, spending time apart from family has been particularly tough.

The kindergartner hasn’t been able to spend quality in-person time with her “Papa” and “Grandmama,” who live across the street from her Nashville, Tennessee home, since early March, Today reported.

To cope with missing each other, Kira and her 81-year-old grandfather, Marvin Neely, began having daily dance-offs in the middle of their quiet street.

According to Kira’s mum, Sherrie Neely, the adorable dance sessions were Kira’s idea. “I have no idea how she came up with it, but she knows my dad is always up for anything so I’m sure she thought it would be fun!” Neely told CafeMom.

Kira’s mum posted a video of the dance-off to the Jackson Five song “ABC”

Neely posted a video on Facebook of the pair’s dance-off to the Jackson Five song “ABC.” The post quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments.

Sherrie Neely later said that she had no idea her dad was such a good dancer.

“My dad would do anything she asked him to do,” Neely told Good Morning America of Kira’s relationship with her grandfather. “Dancing had not been one of those things but I was surprised at how good he was.”

The daily dance battles have helped her family maintain a sense of routine, The Tennessee mum told Today.

“The fact that we can still get outside and have fun from a distance means everything to us, and helps to give us a sense of normalcy in such a crazy time,” she told Today.

In addition to their daily dance sessions, Kira and her grandfather have been kicking a soccer ball across the street to each other and pulling up chairs to the ends of their driveways to talk at a distance.

Neely told CafeMom that her father has been touched by the positive attention the video received.

“My dad is such an incredibly sweet and kind person, and it means so much to him that others have been able to laugh and find joy simply by watching him dance with his granddaughter,” Neely told the outlet. “This will always be such a special memory for us, and I’m so thankful Kira will always be able to cherish it.”

