mum & Pop U.S. Pot Growers Beat The Mexican Cartels

Mexico may have more pot, but we’ve got the good stuff.



Small U.S. marjuana farmers grow small but potent strains, some of it for legal medicinal use. That, The Washington Post reports, is doing more to hurt powerful Mexican drug cartels than years of efforts by authorities.

Post: Illicit pot production in the United States has been increasing steadily for decades. But recent changes in state laws that allow the use and cultivation of marijuana for medical purposes are giving U.S. growers a competitive advantage, challenging the traditional dominance of the Mexican traffickers, who once made brands such as Acapulco Gold the standard for quality.

