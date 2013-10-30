A Photographer Mum Turned Her Sleeping Baby Into Adorable Works Of Art

Queenie Liao, a California photographer and mother of three, has taken a creative approach to capturing her children’s dreams.

Using items like stuffed animals, books and spoons to create an imaginative scenery, she has taken more than 100 photos of her son Wengenn in fairytale-like settings. The photos span from when Wengenn was 3 months old to 3, his current age.

“After Wengenn fell asleep, I would place him at the center of the theme I’d created and start taking pictures. My vision was to create a series of photos portraying him exploring his imaginary, enchanting fairytale-like world,” Liao said in an email to Business Insider.

When asked how she came up with all the ideas for her decorative backgrounds, she pointed to her childhood.

“I grew up indulging myself in fairytales … my eyes would often be fixated at the beautiful illustrations,” she said.

If she had to pick one photograph as her favourite, it would have to be the ‘star catcher’ (immediately below). “The stars are symbols of dreams and goals in life. I want to see Wengenn grow up reaching all his goals and dreams!” she said.

Liao shared some highlights from “Wengenn in Wonderland” with Business Insider.

Wengenn is now 3 years old and still participates in his mums creative photography ideas.

