This mum Is Raising Money To See Her Daughter's Killer Executed

New York state resident Tina Curl just wants to get to South Dakota to see the execution of the man who raped and killed her 9-year-old daughter in 1990.



But her husband, Dave, recently lost his job, so she’s struggling to find the money to get to the execution slated for early November, CNN reported Tuesday. And she’s having a pretty tough time fundraising for a politically sensitive issue.

A local pub in Queensbury, N.Y. recently held a fundraiser for her trip, and only two dozen family members and close friends attended, the Post Star reported last week.

She’s still determined to get to the execution. “If it’s the last thing I do,” she told the Post Star, “I will see him die.”

Watch her interview with CNN below:



