A Mother Found Out Her Son Was Shot And Killed Through His Facebook Page

Some sad news out of Indianapolis, where a mother found out that her 15-year-old son was killed when she read about it on Facebook.

Police hadn’t identified the body yet.

Nikkita Milledge, told WTHR that she found out her son, Anthony Warren, was killed outside of an apartment complex on Saturday night, when someone wrote “RIP Anthony, I’ll miss you” on his Facebook timeline.

She said the phone calls and texts started coming in after that message went up.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Warren died after he was shot twice.

“I just want whoever killed Anthony Warren or knows who killed Anthony Warren to just give the information to the police so my son can have justice for what happened to him,” Milledge told local news stations.

Police are investigating and looking for those responsible for Warren’s murder.

