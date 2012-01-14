Real mums Will Be Strutting The Runway At Fashion Week This Year

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Major power players in fashion and journalism, many of black-clad women roaming the tents at New York City fashion week are mothers at the end of the day.And tribute will be paid to those lifestyle-juggling women this year on the last day of fashion week, according to Women’s Wear Daily (via NY Mag).



On Feb. 16, inside the library at Lincoln centre, designers such as Shoshanna, Pea in the Pod, and Ramy Brook will show their styles on real mothers, according to WWD sources.

Holly Pavlika, managing director of marketing firm Big Fuel, told WWD:

mums are often a household’s ‘chief purchasing officer,’ making or influencing about 85 per cent of all purchases from retail to health care, automobiles, finances and more.

