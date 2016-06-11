People can't get enough of this mum's hilarious response to falling down while trying on heels

She got knocked down, but she’ll get up again.

The Hanks family was shopping at Salvation Army when their mum decided to try on a pair of very high heels for fun. While strutting around, she immediately took a tumble.



“My family has laughed so incredibly hard at this video, to the point where tears will no longer form,” Dusty Hanks wrote in his Facebook post of the video. “Mum thought it would be a good idea to model some REALLY HIGH heels. Thankful that she’s such a good sport because I promise she gave me permission to post this…”

Hanks made a promise to submit it to “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” Given that it’s already gotten over 19 million views, it’s not going to need “America’s Funniest Home Videos” to go viral.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.