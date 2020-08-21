A mum turned her home into her own personal Disney World, complete with rooms inspired by the princesses

Kelsey Hermanson is a Disney decorator whose entire home is inspired by the parks and movies.

Each room in the house is inspired by a different Disney movie, including a “Tangled” sitting room and a “Cinderella” master bedroom.

Kelsey shares photos and videos of her home on Instagram and TikTok, with one of her virtual home tours having over 13 million views at the time of writing.

“With the parks being closed and people missing that magic, I think my profile is like a waiting room,” Kelsey told Insider. “It allows people to feel that magic again.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kelsey Hermanson has always loved Disney.

Kelsey Michelle The Hermansons have a Disney-themed home.

She was born in Southern California, so some of her earliest memories were made while spending time at Disneyland.

Kelsey loves Disney movies too, and when she and her husband Eric moved to their home in Seattle, she started adding touches from the films to their home.

Kelsey built a social-media following on Instagram by sharing photos of her home, and her followers encouraged her to keep decorating her home with themed items.

Today, her entire home is inspired by Disney. Kelsey, Eric, their two kids, their dog, and their cat live in the house.

Every room in the house has a specific Disney theme.

Kelsey Michelle The ‘Lilo & Stitch’ living room.

For instance, the living room is “Lilo & Stitch”-themed, though it features touches from other tropical Disney films like “Moana” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Surfboards, sea creatures, and drawings of Stitch cover the walls, while the blue couch immediately sets an ocean vibe.

Little additions, like the Ariel pillow and nautical storage bin, tie it all together.

Much of Kelsey’s furniture is thrifted, and she customises items to make them look like something out of a Disney film.

Kelsey Michelle The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dining room.

The “Beauty and the Beast” dining room features antique furniture that nods to the grandeur of the Beast’s castle.

The dining room also has a Mickey Mouse-shaped topiary that looks like the greenery at Disneyland. Kelsey has made them for every room of the house.

The details bring this room together, like the rose figurine and the tapestry of the dance scene from the film.

Every inch of the house is inspired by Disney.

Kelsey Michelle The details make the difference in the home.

Even the entryway is themed around “Snow White,” with an ornate mirror much like the one featured in the film hanging on the wall with statues of birds next to it.

Likewise, a shelf in the dining room features characters from “Beauty and the Beast” with a stained-glass painting of Belle and the Beast behind it.

The sitting room is obviously “Tangled”-themed, thanks to the distinctive suns all over the room.

Kelsey Michelle The ‘Tangled’ room.

Kelsey hand-cut the banner with suns on it, aiming for it to look like the banners at Disney World.

Kelsey had the antique glass cabinet shipped to her Seattle home from Hawaii, and it’s filled with Disney figurines. A painting of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider is at the centre of the space.

The room has a vintage bouncy horse Kelsey painted to look like the horse Maximus from “Tangled” as well.

The Rapunzel room also has a hand-painted lamp that’s reminiscent of the lanterns in “Tangled.”

Kelsey MichelleKelsey Michelle Kelsey decorated the lampshades herself.

She bought the lamp at Costco, adding the sun symbols herself.

Kelsey told Insider the room was inspired by a Rapunzel bathroom at Disneyland.

Kelsey’s daughter has a “Lady and the Tramp”-themed nursery.

Kelsey Michelle The nursery decor was inspired by ‘Lady and the Tramp.’

Kelsey’s youngest daughter was born on Christmas, just as Lady was given as a Christmas gift to her owners in the film.

The room has stuffed animals and figurines of Lady and Tramp, and pink bows like the one wrapped around Lady make up much of the decor.

Kelsey’s eldest daughter’s room is the only room in the house that isn’t Disney themed. Instead, it’s inspired by Nintendo, as she’s a big Minecraft fan.

It’s important to Kelsey that her children are allowed to follow their passions just as she did.

One of Kelsey’s favourite rooms in her home is the “Alice in Wonderland” bathroom.

Kelsey Michelle The ‘Alice in Wonderland’ bathroom.

The bathroom features a melting clock with rabbit ears, a floating Alice, and greenery surrounding the mirror.

It “literally feels like you’ve gone down the rabbit hole,” Kelsey said of the space.

Eric helps Kelsey bring a lot of her visions to life.

Kelsey Michelle The Enchanted Tiki guest room.

Eric is always willing to help Kelsey with her projects, and as his taste is more minimalist, he helps her from going too over the top with her designs.

“He always tries to help me do what I need to do to express myself,” she said.

For instance, Eric helped Kelsey renovate the “Little Mermaid” bathroom, which features glitter grout.

Kelsey Michelle ‘The Little Mermaid’ bathroom.

The glitter nods to a sandy beach, and the Ariel shower curtain and Flounder bath mat make the theme more clear.

Small touches like a fork – or dinglehopper – and seashells make the space even cuter.

Kelsey has been sharing tours of her home on TikTok, with one garnering over 13 million views.

Kelsey Michelle The ‘Aladdin’ master bathroom.

“With the parks being closed and people missing that magic, I think my profile is like a waiting room,” Kelsey said of why she thinks people like her posts so much. “It allows people to feel that magic again.”

The “Aladdin” master bedroom features floating lanterns, candles, and curtains that evoke the mood of Jasmine’s room in the palace.

Matching paintings of Aladdin and Jasmine sit on the wall above the tub.

The coolest detail in the bathroom is the faucet shaped like the Genie’s lamp.

Kelsey Michelle The faucet looks like the Genie’s lamp.

Kelsey also told Insider that her house changes a bit for the holiday season.

Around Halloween, she adds “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Coco” decorations, and they transform the house into an under-the-sea Christmas for the December holidays.

The most recent project Kelsey and Eric worked on was their “Cinderella” master bedroom.

Kelsey Michelle The ‘Cinderella’ master bedroom.

The Parisian bed frame that Kelsey bought at a local antique shop sets the tone for the room.

Kelsey painted the nightstands to match, and the cute “dream” pillow features birds on it like the ones that help Cinderella get dressed.

The whole room has a whimsical and otherworldly feel, with small additions like pearl detailing on the curtains adding to the space.

The bubble wall evokes the spirit of the fairy godmother.

Kelsey Michelle Kelsey made the bubble wall.

Kelsey made them using Christmas ornaments and photos from an old Disney book.

“Our house is kind of a departure from the normal,” Kelsey told Insider. “It feels like you’re at a Disney park.”

You can watch Kelsey’s TikTok home tours here, and you can follow her on Instagram here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.