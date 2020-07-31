A mum-daughter duo who got plastic surgery together said it was a bonding experience

TLC

Brittani and Mary are a mum-daughter duo on TLC’s show “sMothered.” They got plastic surgery on the same day and at the same office to bond with each other.

Following Brittani’s tummy tuck and Mary’s eyelid lift and chest peel, both told Insider they feel more connected.

After Brittani lost weight, she had sagging skin and wanted a tummy tuck to feel more secure in her body. So as a gift, Mary, Brittani’s mother, paid for her procedure with one catch: They’d get plastic surgery together.

Florida residents Brittani, 20, and Mary, 55, are a mother-daughter duo on the TLC show “sMothered,” which follows various mums and daughters who “take their bonds to the extreme,” as TLC puts it.

“Having plastic surgery together can build a whole world of ways of spending time together,” Mary said during an episode about her plastic-surgery plans with her daughter.

Following the consultation and surgery episodes, Insider caught up with Brittani and Mary, whose last names aren’t revealec on the show, about the experience. Both said it strengthened their relationship.

“I’m glad that we tried surgery together because it made us closer. We were close to begin with, but we got even closer from that day on forward,” Brittani told Insider. She said they had to physically take care of each other during the recovery process, brought them together.

Mary opted for a minimally invasive surgery so she could take care of Brittani

At first, Mary planned to get a breast augmentation alongside Brittani’s tummy tuck. But after careful consideration, Mary chose a chest peel and eyelid lift, which are less invasive procedures.

She underwent both on the same day and at the same office where Brittani had her tummy tuck.

“And this way I could still be there to take care of Brittany to make sure that she had everything that she possibly needed,” Mary told Insider, adding that she’ll get her breasts done at a later date and knows Brittani will be there to take care of her.

‘I’m definitely a happier person’

Brittani said she was both nervous and excited on the morning of her surgery, but having her mum’s physical and emotional support quelled that anxiety.

“My mum is always supportive with how I look too, like if she wants me to feel good, she’ll do anything she could make me feel good,” Brittani said. “She wants me to be confident. She wants me to follow in her footsteps to make myself feel worthy and important and beautiful.”

And now that Brittani’s fully recovered from her tummy tuck, she confirmed she does feel better about her body.

“I’m definitely a happier person. So I’m grateful that my mum gifted me this tummy tuck, and I can’t ask for a better gift like this,” Brittani said.

As for their next bonding adventure, Brittani is trying to convince Mary to get matching tattoos.

