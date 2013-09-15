The Shocking Case Of A Mother And Father Who Planned Their Children's Sex Abuse Before They Were Even Born

A future of horrifying sexual abuse at the hands of their parents was set well before the two children of Sarah and Jonathan Adleta were even born.

In May, Sarah Adleta, 29, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, and faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison. Her ex-husband Jonathan, 25, was found guilty Thursday of two child-sex charges. He faces 10 years to life.

The Orlando Sentinal has more:

Jonathan Adleta, a former Marine officer, dreamed of the day he could have “daddy-daughter sex.” After Sarah Adleta became pregnant with a daughter, he said he would marry her only if she agreed to let him carry out that desire. When the couple had a son, Sarah Adleta was expected to have sexual encounters with him. In an Orlando federal courtroom this week, prosecutors and witnesses described, in disturbing and graphic detail, the heinous exploitation and abuse the couple’s toddlers endured at the hands of their parents — even after they divorced.

Jonathan Adleta served in the Marines as an infantry officer from 2008 to 2012, as specified in his LinkedIn profile and a search of a military database. While he started as a platoon commander and eventually became an assistant training officer, he was implementing sexual abuse on his children as “part of their parenting plan,” according to the assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case.

Even after a deployment to Afghanistan — where he was apparently wounded and awarded the Purple Heart — the couple divorced and Sarah moved away to Orlando, but the abuse continued. Jonathan convinced Sarah to allow him to abuse his daughter via Skype from thousands of miles away.

The FBI was alerted to the couple after receiving a tip that Sarah had sent nude photos of herself and a child to another man in North Carolina, according to HuffPo.

A neighbour told WKMG Orlando that Sarah had offered to babysit her kids in the past, but she felt something was amiss. “I feel so good I went with my gut and never let her watch my kids,” Cheny Mills told the station.

