A Texas mum claims a teacher sent her an anti-gay Facebook message after Orlando attacks

Last month, Texas 13-year-old Ali Chaney made headlines when school officials deemed her pro-LGBT t-shirt inappropriate for school.

Now, her story has taken a strange new turn in light of the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub last weekend, Yahoo Style reports.

On May 23, Chaney wore a t-shirt to school that read “Some people are gay. Get over it.” She was quickly summoned to the principal’s office and told that the shirt would not be tolerated, Chaney’s mother Cassie Watson wrote in a Facebook post.

Then, on Monday, June 13, the day after the Orlando massacre, Watson posted a new development on Facebook: A screenshot of a message that was apparently sent from the Facebook account of a local elementary school teacher. In it, the teacher asks Watson whether she would still let her daughter wear the t-shirt to school in light of the Orlando mass shooting, suggesting that Chaney could be the next victim of anti-gay violence.

The teacher reportedly worked at an elementary school in Killeen, Texas, about 10 miles from Chaney’s middle school. In another turn, she claims she’s not responsible for sending the message. She told KCEN that her account had been hacked and released the following statement:

“My FB account was hacked yesterday and I was not responsible for the message sent to the lady causing her to believe that her child would be harmed. It took several attempts to delete the account after notifying FB that my account had been hacked. I have lived my life protecting the rights of others and being an advocate for ALL children. I’m saddened that a hacker can cause such negativity and division among so many people. Please give my sincerest apology to this woman and her child. Thank you.”

A rep for Facebook told Yahoo that the company doesn’t comment on the status of individual accounts.

Watson responded to the claims, telling KCEN she did not believe the teacher’s account had been hacked. For now, the mystery behind the message remains unresolved.

