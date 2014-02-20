Outraged Mum Buys Out All Of PacSun's 'Offensive' T-Shirts

NBC 4 Utah Judy Cox spent $US600 to clean out her local PacSun store of its ‘provocative’ t-shirts.

A Utah mum spent nearly $US600 last week cleaning out her local PacSun of all its t-shirts featuring nearly naked women.

Judy Cox had gone to the mall with her 18-year-old son on Saturday and “stopped dead in [her] tracks” when she saw some of the shirts on display in PacSun’s store window, she told ABC 4 Utah.

“The bottom of one woman is completely exposed, uncovered and it’s a very provocative pose that she’s in,” Cox said. “Clearly it was offensive and I was most concerned about the youth and the children that would be viewing this.”

She asked the store manager to take down the window display and was told her request must be approved by corporate.

“As I was leaving the mall I had this thought coming to me that I can’t leave it, I can’t let it stay in the window for three or four days while someone makes a decision,” she said. “I told her it didn’t matter what the cost was that I just wanted every single one, including the displays out of the store.”

The t-shirt’s are part of the company’s “Visual Line,” and cost about $US28 on the company’s website. Many of them feature women wearing lingerie and posing provocatively.

