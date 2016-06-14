A bunch of Target workers came to a mum's defence after she was yelled at for breastfeeding in the store

Jessie Maher/Facebook Workers and shoppers alike stood up for a woman breastfeeding at a Target in Connecticut.

Jessie Maher, a mother from Connecticut, was breastfeeding her baby at Target when she claims a man verbally assaulted her. Video of the incident has gone viral.

According to Maher’s Facebook post, the man said “can’t you do that somewhere else?… That’s f***ing disgusting.. You are nasty” before the camera started rolling.

What the camera did capture, however, were the people that stood up for Maher.

In the video, a team of staffers comes to calm the man down, while an unidentified shopper comes to Maher’s side to comfort her. The woman told her that everything would be ok and, most importantly, that she should “not be ashamed at all.”

The man was escorted out and did not get the refund he demanded, according to the post.

“I’m good! I’m feeding my baby and we’re chill. And I’ve got some defending women around me,” Maher can be heard saying off camera.

Watch the video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.