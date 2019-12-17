How a mum blogger makes Diwali a fun-filled event to get her 6-year-old daughter excited about Hindu culture

Wini Lao Nisha Vedi Pawar told Insider how her family celebrates Diwali.

New Jersey-based mum blogger Nisha Vedi Pawar often writes about her Hindu culture, sharing how she celebrates religious holidays and integrates family traditions into her life.

Pawar recently told Insider about how her family celebrates Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

During the festival, Pawar makes diyas (lamps used throughout Diwali) with her 6-year-old daughter, delivers Diwali snacks to friends, goes to her daughter’s school to teach kids about the holiday, and hosts a dinner with friends.

“We wanted to make it a big deal at home so she is really fascinated and intrigued with her culture,” Pawar said of how the elaborate celebrations impact her daughter’s interest in her religion.

You can learn more about Pawar and her family on her Instagram page.

Nisha Vedi Pawar is a mum and blogger based in New Jersey who uses her platform to talk about her Indian heritage.

Wini Lao Pawar runs the blog Love Laugh Mirch.

Pawar started her blog Love Laugh Mirch in 2011 to document her cooking projects.

The site has evolved since she became a mum six years ago, and Pawar often shares her Indian culture with her followers, spotlighting how her family integrates their Hindu religion into their everyday lives.

She recently spoke to Insider about how her family celebrates Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that is tied to Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

Pawar and her husband agreed to make Diwali a big deal in their home when they got married.

Wini Lao Pawar and her husband both wanted to put a lot of emphasis on Diwali.

Pawar celebrated Diwali and Christmas growing up, but her parents put an emphasis on Diwali, making it the most exciting holiday for her and her siblings.

“My husband never actually really celebrated Christmas, but they did do Diwali very big,” Pawar said of her spouse’s family.

“So when him and I married, I was like ‘listen, I want to celebrate both’ but obviously giving Diwali more importance because Diwali is not as commercialized here,” she told Insider.

She wanted to ensure her future children understood the cultural significance of Diwali despite the lack of attention it gets compared to other holidays in America.

The Pawars took their celebrations to the next level when they had their daughter, who is now 6.

Wini Lao The Pawars celebrating Diwali.

“Pre-parenthood, we would do it in the sense that we would both take the day off from work,” Pawar told Insider, speaking about how and she and her husband would celebrate Diwali. “We would kind of decorate our house; we would do prayer.”

But it became a major celebration after their daughter was born. Now, when it comes to Diwali, Pawar said, “We are going to make this a huge tradition and make our own celebrations all around it.”

Pawar and her daughter count down to Diwali together, preparing decorations and activities in the weeks leading up to the festival.

Wini Lao The Pawars prepare for Diwali together.

Pawar and her husband make the holidays a fun learning opportunity for their daughter.

"We wanted to make it a big deal at home so she is really fascinated and intrigued with her culture and wants to learn more," Pawar said.

“If it’s a big deal at home, she’ll truly look forward to it. Which, it’s really worked. You know, she counts down to it, looks forward to when Diwali is. I mean, it’s really fun to see the joy in her eyes,” she added.

“We just do everything together as a family, and I think she really enjoys that,” Pawar continued. “Because it’s just making memories essentially together as a family.”

One of the ways they get ready for the holiday is by making diyas, the lamps used throughout Diwali, together.

Wini Lao Pawar and her daughter making diyas.

They make traditional clay diyas together, but Pawar also “showed her how to make diya garland” out of recycled gifting paper this year. Pawar has also made a tradition out of showing the lamps to her daughter’s classmates each year.

“Since the time she was in preschool, I actually go into her school and teach about Diwali, and she really looks forward to that,” Pawar said.

“I sent the kids home with the wicks that go in the diyas, and a lot of parents wrote to me they actually did light them on Diwali,” Pawar told Insider of this year’s celebration. “It’s such a good feeling when other cultures are embracing your community.”

“I feel like the benefit of teaching your kids is they just become more accepting and openminded.”

Food also plays a large role in their Diwali celebrations, both in the holiday meal and the pre-event celebrations.

Wini Lao The Pawars make Diwali faral.

“During Diwali, the days leading up to it, there’s something called Diwali faral which basically means the snacks of Diwali,” Pawar told Insider.

“Because Diwali is such a social time, traditionally there would be a lot of snacks made at home, like sweets, salties. It was just like a heavy snack time because people were stopping by for tea or to greet you.”

In that vein, the Pawars make Diwali snack boxes each year, and they deliver them to their friends the day before the holiday.

“We did an assembly line of our boxes this year, where my husband packed the boxes and she put the box on them,” Pawar said. “We just do it together, which I just find makes it so much more special.”

The Pawars have their friends over for dinner on the night of Diwali, both to create community and show their daughter how many people celebrate the holiday.

Wini Lao The Pawars host a dinner for their friends every Diwali.

“I always host dinner in our friends circle, basically like our closest friends that are literally like our family over here,” Pawar said.

“We do fireworks, sparklers, and then we enjoy dinner and dessert together,” she added. The event means a lot to the adults because most of their families don’t live nearby, so they have created their own community.

The event also helps increase representation of the Hindu community for the children at the gathering.

“It’s great because your kids, I feel, when they celebrate with a big group of people, they see themselves in a bigger audience,” Pawar said.

Pawar makes traditional family recipes for the dinner.

Nisha Vedi Pawar Pawar uses a Diwali menu passed down from her mother.

“I have a traditional Diwali menu that I adhere to,” Pawar said. “It’s something that my mum grew up cooking and I grew up eating, so it’s just something that I traditionally prepare.”

There’s no onion or garlic on the menu, since those are “the kind of food you put towards the gods” in Hinduism, Pawar said. “That’s considered auspicious food,” she added.

Pawar says her daughter helps with the cooking, too. “She’s very proud of being involved. She’s like, ‘I made this with mama,'” she said.

The Pawars also make homemade decorations for Diwali, like marigold garlands.

Wini Lao The Pawars decorate their home for Diwali.

“We did curtain lights against all of our windows at home, basically like flanked them with the marigold garland,” Pawar said of this year’s decorations. “It came out so magical.”

“Even when our friends came over that day for Diwali, they were like wow you’ve outdone yourself.”

They also made a floral Ganesha together, which became the focal point of their decorations.

“When you make things together, I feel like, one, you’re more proud of it. And two, it’s just a reminder of the time that you spent together,” Pawar said of the homemade decor. “And really, I feel like these are the things she’ll remember when she grows up.”

Pawar also likes to educate her daughter about Hinduism through stories.

Taylor Carment Pawar teaches her daughter about her culture through stories.

For Pawar, it’s important to pass down the stories that her culture and religion are rooted in.

“Our culture and religion is based on a plethora of these fables and these stories of our gods and goddesses, or even just regular people, that have been passed down for generations,” Pawar said.

“For me, rather than teaching her this is what you do and this is why you do it, I like telling her stories because I think she can relate,” she said of teaching her daughter about her religion.

“So whether it’s telling her why we chant a certain mantra or why we actually clean for Diwali, I break it down to her.”

Even though she teaches her daughter a lot, Pawar also makes it clear to her that she doesn’t know everything.

Wini Lao Pawar encourages her daughter to ask questions.

When it comes to questions her daughter might have about religion or anything else, Pawar said she’s happy to hear them even when they aren’t easy to answer.

“I never shut her down,” the mum said. “I let her ask as many questions as possible, which to be honest with you can be challenging when you have a kid that age.”

“Since I’ve had her, I find myself constantly challenging myself in terms of learning and growing spiritually because I want to have answers for her when she asks me why we do this.”

“And I want her to know I don’t always know the answer, but we learn together,” Pawar said.

“I think the great thing about this day and age and with travel and social media, we get to see a lot more of it,” Pawar said of the diversity of cultures in the world.

Taylor Carment Pawar thinks social media can help educate people on different cultures.

“We celebrate so much more than just Diwali, and I think it’s important that we give light to a lot of things,” Pawar said of teaching people about her faith.

You can learn more about Pawar and her family on her Instagram page.

