A mum put Cheerios in a blender to create edible sand and parents are loving it

A video on TikTok of a mum blending Cheerios into edible sand is being shared widely among parents.

Children tend to eat sand in sandboxes and at the beach, which can be contaminated and it’s also a choking hazard. This tactic reduces those risks.

The weather’s warm, but many activities are off-limits to children because of restrictions related to the coronavirus. Even in places where playgrounds and beaches are open, some parents might not feel comfortable going just yet.

This is especially true for parents with young children, since kids are less likely to wear masks and are more likely to put things in their mouths.

That’s likely why a sand hack that one mum shared on TikTok is gaining traction among parents across the Internet.

@elleannachristine shared a video where she put cheerios in a blender, and used the ground-up cereal to function as sand for her child.

The video has been shared more than 2.6 million times.

Even beyond a pandemic, this edible concept is helpful since sand at beaches – and especially in sandboxes – can contain contaminants. If ingested in large amounts, it could also be a choking hazard for children.

“Normally, the ingestion of sand can be harmless,” Dr. Randi Nelson, a paediatrician who practices in New York, told Romper last year. “However, sand in a sandbox or even at the beach can contain faecal material and become a harbour for bacteria, especially if the sand is wet.”

@elleannachristine recently shared another edible activity for her daughter. She boiled watermelon and added sugar, creating a pretty and edible liquid for her daughter to put toys in and also drink.

