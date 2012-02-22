mum & Dad's Income Really Is The Best Predictor Of Junior's SAT Score

A family’s income is a strong indicator of how their child will score on the SAT exam, according to author Daniel Pink.



Pink created a chart of combined SAT score and family income based on data from College Board’s 2011 Total Group Profile Report.

Parents who bring home over $200K can expect their kids to score an impressive 1721.

Photo: Dan Pink

