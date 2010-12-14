Rare Earth Stocks Surging, As MolyCorp Makes Big Announcement On Day It Has Journalists Held Captive

Sorry, we should have told you about this earlier: For the last few weeks we’ve been getting invites from rare earth minder MolyCorp about how it was holding a one-day mine tour for journalists, asking if we’d like to attend.



(Unfortunately we couldn’t justify a trip to Vegas to look at a big hole.)

So the journalists are out there today, plugging the company, which just announced that it secured the last of its needed environmental permits to start its operation. Nice timing!

Not surprisingly, the stock is going nuts.

Click here for a guide to the rare earths bubble >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.