MOLTO BENE! Italian Borrowing Costs Are Tumbling After Great Bond Auctions

The Italian government sold 5 billion euros worth of debt at auctions that were met with healthy demand.



This morning’s offering included 4.5 billion euros worth of 2-year debt, which sold at a yield of 3.76%. In December, 2-year debt sold for 4.85%.

European markets are up across the board.

Check out the move in the Italian 10-year yield.

Photo: Bloomberg

