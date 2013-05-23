The Material That Protects The Space Shuttle From Heat Is Amazing

This is incredible.



Even after being in an 2,200 degree Fahrenheit oven for hours, the material that make up the space shuttle’s thermal tiles dissipates heat so quickly that it is safe to touch (at the corners) while it is still molten inside.

This crazy material is needed because when it reentered the atmosphere, the Space shuttle would heat up to a searing 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit due to air molecules impacting its outer shell.

Watch the video, by Roscket Tasartir:



