Molson Took This Beer Fridge To The Ends Of The Earth To Show How Much It Loves Canadians

There’s going to be a whole lot of patriotic ads around the world this coming February for the Sochi Winter Olympics. The beer company Molson is one of the sponsors of the Canadian Olympic Committee, and it wanted to celebrate its home country in an unconventional way.

So Molson decided to help out a homesick Ottawa expat named Morgan, who moved to a remote part of Indonesia to be a property developer.

This scheme involved sending Morgan his two best friends, a fridge full of beer, and a satellite to watch Team Canada hockey games. Check out their journey:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The commercial is done in an online video style but is actually intended for television. It will run in full on TV for Boxing Day (Dec. 26), during Team Canada’s first game of the world junior hockey championship. Then its 30-second edit will continue through next year.

It’s the longest ad Molson has ever made, but it took the risk due to the success of its first beer fridge ad, in which fridges throughout Europe dispensed beer to people with Canadian passports. That video became one of the most popular ads in Canada this year.

Molson produced the ad with Canadian agency Rethink. They reached out to more than 3,000 employees requesting stories of Canadians living in interesting places around the world and settled on Morgan’s journey to the Gili Islands.

“Beer Fridge — Project Indonesia” is the first instalment of Molson’s Olympic campaign, and there is a sequel in the works.

The idea is that no matter where you are in the world, if you’re Canadian and supporting your hockey team, you need to be drinking Molson.

“We want it to feel weird, or even wrong, to have another brand of beer in your hand during the Olympics,” Aaron Starkman, creative director at Rethink, told The Globe and Mail.

