The Unofficial Beer Of Canada Is Now The Official Beer Of The NHL

Molson, the second oldest company in all of Canada, has just signed on to make Molson Canadian the “Official Beer of the NHL.”



The seven-year, $375 million contract is the largest sponsorship deal in the league’s history.

Molson, which is actually Molson Coors, which is a part of the joint venture MillerCoors, has long been intertwined with hockey history, as one of the early Sponsors of hockey night in Canada.

The Molson family also owns the Montreal Canadiens franchise.

