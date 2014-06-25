Only A True Canadian Can Open This Beer Fridge

Molson Canadian wants you to enjoy an ice cold beer on them, but only if you can sing the entire Canadian national anthem without messing it up.

The beer company takes pride in its Canadian roots and wants its customers to do the same. So the people at Molson created this beer fridge and placed it all over Canada, just in time to celebrate Canada Day on July 1.

In true patriotic fashion, the fridge only opens when someone sings a perfect rendition of “O Canada.” Anytime a mistake is made, from messing up the words or singing too fast or too slow, the fridge lights up and beeps.

If the singer really wants the beer, he or she has to start over or, as demonstrated in the video, grab a couple of friends to help out. Unless of course you come across the fridge in the woods. Then you’re on your own.

This patriotic beer fridge isn’t Molson’s first stunt like this. According to Mashable, Molson took its signature red fridge to the Winter Olympics in Sochi this year and it also appeared throughout Europe last summer. This particular beer fridge would only open when a Canadian passport was scanned.

Essentially, only a true Canadian can open one of these fridges, so keep your Canadian friends close by.

Here’s the full video of Molson’s passport fridge:

