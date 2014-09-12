REPORT: Molotov Cocktails Thrown At Congressman's District Office

KSHB A scene from KSHB’s report on the alleged Molotov cocktail incident.

Kansas City authorities are investigating after Molotov cocktails were allegedly thrown into the district office of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Missouri), KSHB reported Thursday.

The news outlet reported the makeshift bombs shattered one of the district office’s glass windows earlier but did not explode or cause any injuries. The Kansas City Bomb and Arson Squad is looking into the apparent vandalism, which, according to the Kansas City Star, occurred at 2:50 a.m.

In a statement, Cleaver’s office acknowledged someone tried to throw “items” through a broken window, but did not confirm other details. His office also said Cleaver was in Washington D.C. when the incident happened.

“As has been reported, early this morning, a window was broken at Congressman Cleaver’s Kansas City, Missouri office when an individual attempted to throw an item or items at the building,” said Cleaver’s chief of staff, John Jones. “This is the second incident within the last six years.”

Cleaver is a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. His successor, Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), strongly condemned the “violence” in her own statement Thursday morning.

“The Congressional Black Caucus strongly condemns this type of vandalism targeted at Congressman Cleaver, and denounces any act of violence towards Members of Congress. This type of abhorrent behaviour is the most ineffective means of voicing discontent or disagreement,” Fudge said.

