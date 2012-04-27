REVEALED: Molly Ringwald Almost Played Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' Role

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Molly Ringwald starred in iconic ’80s films like “The Breakfast Club,” “Sixteen Candles,” and “Pretty In Pink” before dropping off the radar. Today, she occasionally acts and is a mum to three kids.Ringwald posted to Reddit’s Ask Me Anything forum, using this picture as proof of her identity. She revealed that she was being considered for the lead in Pretty Woman and looked at an early script (at the time it was called “$3,000”).



But Ringwald has no regrets about not pursuing the part:

Julia Roberts is what makes that movie. It was her part. Every actor hopes for a part that lets them shine like that.

Ringwald also shared her favourite part of filming “The Breakfast Club”:

When I did the smoking doobage scene “I’m so popular, everyone loves me at this school,” it was basically all improvised and John just let the camera roll for 20 minutes. He was so psyched with everything he got that he dragged my mother into the room where they were showing rushes so she could see how brilliant her daughter was. Of course, my mum was horrified.

Whether she would be involved in a Sixteen candles sequel:

At one point, six years ago, I was considering participating in a sequel to Sixteen Candles. But (director) John Hughes didn’t want to have sequels to any of the movies I was in and I didn’t feel comfortable doing it without his involvement.

Ringwald also revealed her next plan: She has a jazz album coming out next spring.

Now see what Molly was actually smoking in that “doobage” scene >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.