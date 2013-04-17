These Paintings Capture The Glory Days Of The 2011 Protests

Artist Molly Crabapple describes 2011 as the year “everyone sat down in the main squares of their cities and said the old machine is broken.”



Occupy Wall Street began outside her window, and she began drawing the people that gathered in Zuccotti Park. She then travel led to Greece, London, and Spain to research how people were reacting to the prolonged financial crisis gripping the world.

Her year of work is presented in “Shell Game,” an exhibit that will be open to the public April 17 to 21 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Smart Clothes Gallery in Manhattan.

Crabapple sat down with Wired to explain how Occupy shaped the works and conversed with with Paul Mason to describe how she pulled it off.

Crabapple told BI that the paintings “are sort of elegies for something gone” as the romanticism of the protests came back to earth in 2012.

We’ve gathered Crabapple’s pictures and commentary along with some of BI’s pictures and observations from the opening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.