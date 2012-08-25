Hipster Notebook Company Moleskine Is Planning On An IPO

Photo: Evernote

There’s a business that’s making millions off of taking notes that’s ready to go public.No, it’s not Evernote.



You know those ubiquitous black notebooks—the ones some wags call a “hipster PDA“?

They’re made by Moleskine, an Italian company. Moleskine is relatively young, having gotten started in 1997, and it’s backed by some savvy investors, including Index Ventures, the venture-capital firm behind Skype, Dropbox, and Path.

Moleskine has some digital savvy, despite the whole pen-and-paper thing.

Evernote and Moleskine announced a “smart notebook” today, with versions priced at $24.95 and $29.95, and new features of Evernote’s digital note-taking software designed to capture information from the notebooks’ pages.

Like a tech company, Moleskine is planning to go public, with an IPO set for the Milan stock market later this year.

The company’s revenues grew from $100 million in 2006 to $250 million in 2010. No one has measured its market share of the analogue PDA market, but we bet it’s big.

