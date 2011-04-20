That Moleskine Notebook From Your Year Abroad Is Now An iPad App

Photo: Flickr user Jason Tavares
Moleskine, the maker of the pretty, popular and supposedly historic notebooks, just came out with a note-taking iPad app.Bottomline: the app is beautiful, but can be frustratingly confusing.
(Kind of like that girl you wrote about in your actual Moleskine during your study abroad in college! –ed.)
Also of note: Moleskine recently raised a big round from Index Venture, the top internet VC in Europe. So look for more interesting internet/mobile plays from the company.
Perhaps knowing their app can be confusing, the Moleskine people start things off with a small howto
Tapping (not swiping, as we initially thought) the bottom right hand corner brings up this pretty options menu
This showed up unexpectedly, and we didn't know what to make of it. We tapped the little X as fast as possible.
The Bad:
- The app is just really confusing to get started with.
The Good:
- The app is really pretty.
- Once you get past the initial confusion, we're sure it can actually be useful.
The Ugly:
- This app isn't meant to compete with the best note taking apps, especially Evernote, it's meant to help sell more Moleskine notebooks; but the problem is that it does. People have to be using this app for it to lead to incremental sales. And there are plenty of note taking apps for mobile devices, and Moleskine is going to have to do better than this to stick.
