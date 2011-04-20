That Moleskine Notebook From Your Year Abroad Is Now An iPad App

Photo: Flickr user Jason Tavares

Moleskine, the maker of the pretty, popular and supposedly historic notebooks, just came out with a note-taking iPad app.Bottomline: the app is beautiful, but can be frustratingly confusing.



(Kind of like that girl you wrote about in your actual Moleskine during your study abroad in college! –ed.)

Also of note: Moleskine recently raised a big round from Index Venture, the top internet VC in Europe. So look for more interesting internet/mobile plays from the company.

